Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU stock opened at $110.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $115.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.21.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.