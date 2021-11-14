Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 48,050 Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 48,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,249,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 335.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 50,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 86.6% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:INFL opened at $31.79 on Friday. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $32.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16.

