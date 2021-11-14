Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 6.9% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $14,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,106 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,936,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after buying an additional 1,538,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $35.50 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

