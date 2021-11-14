Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $250.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.05.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $236.32 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $239.27. The stock has a market cap of $163.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

