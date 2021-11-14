LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,860 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSCI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $606,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSCI opened at $103.34 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $104.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

