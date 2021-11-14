LPL Financial LLC Buys 667 Shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period.

Get TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF alerts:

TTAC stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC).

Receive News & Ratings for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.