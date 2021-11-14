LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.30% of Global X Clean Tech ETF worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

CTEC opened at $22.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $29.54.

