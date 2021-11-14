LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of GAN worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GAN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 44.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 80,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 19.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 42,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 35.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 18,758 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 49.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit bought 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,812.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,250 shares of company stock worth $2,254,125 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

GAN opened at $13.60 on Friday. GAN Limited has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $571.47 million, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

