LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $19,510,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 24.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,005,000 after acquiring an additional 270,154 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 331.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 233,641 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 41,978.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,007,000 after acquiring an additional 208,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 23.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,946,000 after acquiring an additional 194,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

ATKR opened at $104.27 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $107.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.59.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.