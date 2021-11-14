LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 43,355 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Cantaloupe at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $13.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Cantaloupe Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

