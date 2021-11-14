LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 75.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.