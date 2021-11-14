LuaSwap (LUA) Price Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $13.36 million and $209,334.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00051924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.92 or 0.00221246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00087086 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LUA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 220,199,996 coins and its circulating supply is 120,342,922 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.