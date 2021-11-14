Lucid Group (LCID) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Lucid Group to post earnings of -0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at 43.93 on Friday. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of 9.67 and a 52 week high of 64.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 27.49.

LCID has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

