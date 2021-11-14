Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 80,125 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $18,652,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 98,675.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.60.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $452.59 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $478.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

