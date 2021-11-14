Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $486.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $474.00 to $486.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LULU. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $451.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $452.59 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $478.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.61, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

