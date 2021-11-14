Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Receives $4.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

LFT has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LFT traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,956. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $98.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 57.28 and a current ratio of 24.30.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

