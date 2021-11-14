Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LUG. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.71.

LUG stock opened at C$12.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$9.11 and a 12 month high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$172.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 1.1499999 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

