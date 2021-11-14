Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) rose 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.04 and last traded at $24.04. Approximately 21,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Main Thematic Innovation ETF stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Main Thematic Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Thematic Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.