Man Group plc Buys 39,081 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Man Group plc raised its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 342.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,081 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 21.8% in the second quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,732,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,970,000 after buying an additional 1,024,464 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 8.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,236,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after buying an additional 175,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,182,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,183,000 after buying an additional 22,849 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 796,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,985,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $238,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,502 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud stock opened at $83.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average of $72.19. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,318.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.