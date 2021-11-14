Man Group plc Buys Shares of 86,789 Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 86,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 26.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,001 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 90.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,888,000 after acquiring an additional 643,214 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth $23,041,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,183.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 520,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after acquiring an additional 479,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,349,000 after acquiring an additional 259,581 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $2,377,222.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $2,092,794.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,642 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,782. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.77. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

