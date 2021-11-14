Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of MNGPF stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

