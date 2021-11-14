Man Group plc Purchases New Position in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 338,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.26% of New Frontier Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in New Frontier Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in New Frontier Health in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in New Frontier Health in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health during the second quarter valued at about $175,000.

Get New Frontier Health alerts:

Shares of New Frontier Health stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 0.11. New Frontier Health Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for New Frontier Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Frontier Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.