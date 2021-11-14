Man Group plc Sells 35,794 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,794 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.08% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADPT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 50,701 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 853,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,343,000 after buying an additional 97,490 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 962.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADPT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

In other news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $135,468.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,808.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $372,281.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,176.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,831 shares of company stock worth $2,937,460 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.29. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.15.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

