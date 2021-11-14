Man Group plc Sells 51,520 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 51,520 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,918,000 after acquiring an additional 389,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,576,000 after acquiring an additional 143,637 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $15,737,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,793,000 after buying an additional 64,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 476.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,578,000 after buying an additional 62,959 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSL. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.71.

NYSE:CSL opened at $239.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $136.68 and a one year high of $240.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

