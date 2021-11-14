Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.130-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $129 million-$133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.57 million.

Shares of MNDT stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Mandiant has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $25.53.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mandiant will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mandiant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

In other Mandiant news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $722,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

