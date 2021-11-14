MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.82. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

