Mariner LLC Acquires 2,999 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $48,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $157.42 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.57 and a 1-year high of $163.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

