Mariner LLC Buys 4,465 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $93.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.43 and a 200-day moving average of $94.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $97.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

