Mariner LLC Buys 5,427 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Betterment LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 562.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 804,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,525,000 after acquiring an additional 682,876 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 752.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 121,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 107,430 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4,252.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 99,644 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $9,645,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 138.4% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 135,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average is $100.10. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $100.06 and a 52 week high of $100.14.

