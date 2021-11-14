Mariner LLC Has $4.51 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,514,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,776,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Garmin by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $143.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $112.82 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.46.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

