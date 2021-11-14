Mariner LLC Purchases 43,006 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 187.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,006 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,632,000 after acquiring an additional 170,316 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,896,000 after acquiring an additional 52,351 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $63.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day moving average is $63.06. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $54.53 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

