Mariner LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,652,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,812,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after buying an additional 72,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,367,000 after buying an additional 738,520 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $829,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $33.81 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.49.

