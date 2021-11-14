Mariner LLC Trims Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Cerner by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cerner by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average of $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

In other Cerner news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CERN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.