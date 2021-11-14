Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Raised to $208.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $203.00 to $208.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VAC. TheStreet raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.50.

NYSE:VAC opened at $168.19 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -142.53 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.48.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -183.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

