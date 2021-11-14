Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 786,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,384 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $16,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 34,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAA. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Under Armour from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

UAA opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

