Marshall Wace LLP Has $13.28 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,875 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 467,985 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the period. One01 Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,045,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 677,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after purchasing an additional 85,588 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 145,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $45.12 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Uber Technologies to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

