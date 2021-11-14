Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,751 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $17,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,076 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 53.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,627 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 95.1% during the first quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 2,233,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,559 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 86.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,263,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,612 shares during the period. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDD. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $95.00 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.12 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

