Marshall Wace LLP Takes $14 Million Position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,399,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 9.70% of Independence at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,000,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Independence in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,295,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Independence in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,135,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Independence in the second quarter worth $7,425,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in Independence in the second quarter worth $5,892,000. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACQR stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Independence Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

