Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 105,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,755,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $165.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $112.92 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.28.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

