Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $19.23 Million Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $19,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.15, for a total value of $628,782.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,856,702.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $51,762.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at $14,578,253.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,698 shares of company stock worth $72,361,917 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVNA opened at $294.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.85. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $205.65 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of -203.05 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.10.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.