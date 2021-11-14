Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $20.66 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,275 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $20,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $438,087.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $5,570,531.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,587 shares of company stock valued at $32,945,470 over the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.61.

Pinterest stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.44.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Pinterest’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

