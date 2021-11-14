Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $15.46 Million Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 420,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,457,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,674,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,624,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,756,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,030,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flywire alerts:

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.14.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLYW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Flywire Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.