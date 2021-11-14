Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,434 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $10,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Masonite International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Masonite International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International stock opened at $116.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $87.25 and a one year high of $132.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.24.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

