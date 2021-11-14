MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.550-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.12 billion.MasTec also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.330-$1.330 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.58.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.66. The stock had a trading volume of 318,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,394. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.44. MasTec has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MasTec stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of MasTec worth $38,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

