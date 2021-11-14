Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Position Boosted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 104,910.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,503 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,473 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.48.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

