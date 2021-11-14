Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 12,447 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 126.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,488 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after purchasing an additional 160,517 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,344 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IART. BTIG Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

IART stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.27. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.06 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $246,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,725 shares of company stock valued at $14,525,336 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

