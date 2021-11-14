Maverick Capital Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 130.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,228 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vapotherm by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Vapotherm by 337.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vapotherm by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC raised its position in Vapotherm by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC now owns 614,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,530,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vapotherm by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vapotherm stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $569.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of -1.34. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Landry sold 11,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $310,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $28,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,195 shares of company stock valued at $495,396. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VAPO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

