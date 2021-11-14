Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS)

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 192.48% from the company’s previous close.

SLS has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLS opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $113.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.39.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Analysts expect that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLS. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the third quarter worth $134,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 297.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.