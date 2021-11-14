Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Stake Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Mayville Engineering worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 2.9% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 208,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 12.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 16.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 26.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 28,366 shares during the period. 39.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Michels acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $346.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 0.23. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

