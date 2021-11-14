MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.24% of MediWound worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MediWound by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in MediWound by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

MDWD opened at $3.33 on Friday. MediWound Ltd. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $90.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Aegis reduced their price target on MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

